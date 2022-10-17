Why Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu Turned Down Hosting Love Island UK

Watch : Love Island U.K. Host Laura Whitmore EXITS After 3 Seasons

Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu isn't coupling back up with Love Island UK anytime soon.

That's right: season eight fan favorite Ekin-su was asked to be the next host of the series following Laura Whitmore's departure, but turned down the position.

"I did get offered," she told POPSUGAR in an interview published Oct. 17. "I would've loved to do it, but I can't at the minute because of how busy I am. And I said I'm not ready for it."

Ekin-su explained that before she took on a position like that, she wants "proper training," saying she's "done presenting before, but not to the level of Laura."

Whitmore, who hosted Love Island for three seasons, announced her exit from the series Aug. 22, citing format and scheduling changes as her reasons for leaving. Maya Jama will take over hosting duties for the next season.

So, what does Ekin-su think of the replacement?

"She's funny, intelligent, smart, beautiful," Ekin-su said of Maya. "ITV have made a good choice with picking her, I think."