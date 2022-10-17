Why Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu Turned Down Hosting Love Island UK

Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu isn't coupling back up with Love Island UK anytime soon.
That's right: season eight fan favorite Ekin-su was asked to be the next host of the series following Laura Whitmore's departure, but turned down the position.
"I did get offered," she told POPSUGAR in an interview published Oct. 17. "I would've loved to do it, but I can't at the minute because of how busy I am. And I said I'm not ready for it."
Ekin-su explained that before she took on a position like that, she wants "proper training," saying she's "done presenting before, but not to the level of Laura."
Whitmore, who hosted Love Island for three seasons, announced her exit from the series Aug. 22, citing format and scheduling changes as her reasons for leaving. Maya Jama will take over hosting duties for the next season.
So, what does Ekin-su think of the replacement?
"She's funny, intelligent, smart, beautiful," Ekin-su said of Maya. "ITV have made a good choice with picking her, I think."
As for what's keeping Ekin-su busy, she is fresh off filming her ITV2 spin-off with fellow season eight winner Davide Sanclimenti. Titled Ekin-su & Davide: Homecomings, the series will follow the couple as they jet off on a two-week trip to their home countries of Turkey and Italy, respectively, meeting one another's families in the process.
Ekin-su teased the spin-off exclusively to E! News in Sept., saying the couple does "loads of fun things" on their trip. And while she kept tight-lipped on any drama, teasing, "It's all a surprise for when we get there," the reality star quipped that she hopes Davide "knows how to say 'thank you very much' in Turkish."
Love Island UK is returning with its second-ever winter series in early 2023. In the meantime, you can catch up on Hulu.