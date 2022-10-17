Tommy Dorfman, Ava Phillippe and More Praise Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's "Plot Twist" Photo

Tyrell Hampton

In late September, Hailey set the record straight on her relationship with Justin before they tied the knot in 2018—which has long been a topic for fans following their whirlwind romance. (Earlier that year, Selena and Justin called it quits after dating on-and-off for nearly eight years).

"When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point," Hailey said in a Sept. 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship."

Added the model, "A lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, 'Oh, you stole him.' It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that's fine. You can wish that all you want but that's just not the case."

Hailey also noted that she has spoken to Selena since she and Justin tied the knot, explaining that she not only respects her "a lot," but shared that

"there's no drama, personally."