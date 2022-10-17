Barefoot Dreams Flash Deal: Get a $130 CozyChic Blanket for Just $75

This is not a drill. Save $55 on this top-selling Barefoot Dreams blanket for a limited time.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 17, 2022 1:43 PMTags
HomeShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop HomeE! Insider
E! Insider Shop: Barefoot Dreams QVC DealBarefoot Dreams/ QVC

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have a Barefoot Dreams blanket, you know that the softness is just next level. You may think that a blanket is just a blanket, but I'm telling you that you're so wrong about that. There's a reason that these highly sought-after blankets are always sold out. Well, there are many reasons. These blankets are just what you need for a self-care moment or a cozy night at home. They're made from high-quality, incredibly plush fabric.  It's hard to find Barefoot Dreams blankets in stock, let alone on sale.

Stop what you're doing and head over to QVC for a can't-miss discount on the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket. This blanket has 45" x 60" dimensions and QVC has it in five colors. Typically, it costs $130, but you can get one for just $75. This deal won't be here forever. Get your shop on while you can.

read
The 38 Most-Loved Amazon Home Finds With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews

Barefoot Dreams Flash Deal

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket

Treat yourself with this soft, luxurious blanket. It's also a great gift for the holidays. This one is on sale in five colors.

$75
$130
QVC

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady Screams at Bucs Teammates During Game Against Steelers

2
Exclusive

Is Andy Cohen Ready to Welcome Baby No. 3? He Says…

3

Tommy Dorfman and More Praise Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber's Joint Pic

Create a vibe with your Barefoot Dreams blanket and some of these top-selling Amazon candles with thousands of five-star reviews.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady Screams at Bucs Teammates During Game Against Steelers

2
Exclusive

Is Andy Cohen Ready to Welcome Baby No. 3? He Says…

3

Tommy Dorfman and More Praise Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber's Joint Pic

4

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Unite for Their First Photos Together

5

Singer Mikaben Dead at 41 After Collapsing During Performance in Paris

Latest News

Exclusive

Find Out the Most Money YouTuber Carter Sharer Has Ever Spent on a Car

Why Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu Turned Down Hosting Love Island UK

MAFS Alums Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic Are Married

Tom Brady Screams at Bucs Teammates During Game Against Steelers

Tommy Dorfman and More Praise Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber's Joint Pic

Barefoot Dreams Flash Deal: Get a $130 CozyChic Blanket for Just $75

Get $115 Worth of MAC Cosmetics Products for Just $39