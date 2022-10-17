Barefoot Dreams Flash Deal: Get a $130 CozyChic Blanket for Just $75

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have a Barefoot Dreams blanket, you know that the softness is just next level. You may think that a blanket is just a blanket, but I'm telling you that you're so wrong about that. There's a reason that these highly sought-after blankets are always sold out. Well, there are many reasons. These blankets are just what you need for a self-care moment or a cozy night at home. They're made from high-quality, incredibly plush fabric. It's hard to find Barefoot Dreams blankets in stock, let alone on sale.
Stop what you're doing and head over to QVC for a can't-miss discount on the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket. This blanket has 45" x 60" dimensions and QVC has it in five colors. Typically, it costs $130, but you can get one for just $75. This deal won't be here forever. Get your shop on while you can.
Barefoot Dreams Flash Deal
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket
Treat yourself with this soft, luxurious blanket. It's also a great gift for the holidays. This one is on sale in five colors.
