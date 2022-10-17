Get $115 Worth of MAC Cosmetics Products for Just $39 Before This Deal Disappears

If you're familiar with MAC, you know these are the best of the best products. If you want to get familiar, here are some individual reviews for each item in the set.

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Lip Primer Reviews

A QVC shopper said, "This product will make your lipstick go on flawlessly, and last for hours with only a very light touch-up. I wouldn't be without this. It keeps the color true and I find my lipstick stays on beautifully from the first application in the morning until after lunch. Non-drying, it seems to condition my bare lips."

Another declared, "I love this lip primer! I needed primer to keep liner and lip stick on and this does the job! usually my lip stick will not stay on no matter what it either wears off or I lick/wipe off this primer keeps it on, I used it this morning took fur babies to park then gym class, and at 2pm lip stick and liner is still on. I'm impressed!!!!

also it's very hydrating could use alone."

MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil Reviews

"I ALWAYS use lip liner and I Only use MAC. WHIRL is my favorite shade because it goes with anything and looks amazing by itself with some clear lip glass. I've been using MAC for over 20 years. The first thing I tried was their lip pencil. From that first time I haven't used anything else. Mac's so much better than all the rest that anything else just annoys me," a MAC shopper said.

Someone else shared, "I own a million of these! I have them in my personal stash, my kit for the road and in my makeup studio. My Favorites: Chestnut Soar Stone Magenta Whirl Vino Stripdown."

Cremesheen Lipstick Reviews

"I wore this color on my wedding day. I can honestly say it lasted all day. It looks so beautiful and I brought the luck all together. This is my favorite lip color so far," a MAC shopper reviewed.

Another customer said, "I purchased this for the first time and it's the shade for me! It is gorgeous, has staying power, and makes my lips so soft. If I could rate it with more than 5 stars, I would do so. Will purchase again!"

