Singer Mikaben Dead at 41 After Collapsing During Performance in Paris

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Haitians around the world are paying tribute to singer Mikaben after his sudden death.

The acclaimed artist, whose real name was Michael Benjamin, died after collapsing on stage while exiting his performance in Paris on Oct. 15. He was 41.

Shocked fans shared videos of the moment Mikaben collapsed on social media, which showed the singer stopping his performance unexpectedly to walk toward the back of the stage. At that point, MIkaben falls to the floor.

Medics were immediately called to render aid to the musician, and he was given CPR. Fans were asked to leave the venue as the medical team worked to revive Mikaben. However, he sadly passed away. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

E! News has reached out to Mikaben's rep for comment but has not heard back yet.

The following day, Accor Arena, the venue where MIkaben last performed, confirmed the singer's death on social media.