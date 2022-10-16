Watch Bruce Willis Enjoy His "Magic" Summer With Wife and Daughters in Heartwarming Family Video

Summer may be over, but the magic of the season lives on.
In an ultra-sweet video shared to Instagram, Emma Heming Willis shared a montage of family moments featuring husband Bruce Willis and their two young daughters, Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8.
Set to Maren Morris' song about resilience, "The Bones," the clip shows the Die Hard actor, 67, enjoying walks in the woods, receiving kisses from his kids and his wife and partaking in other fun family activities, such as dancing, throwing a frisbee, giving piggyback rides and playing with their dog.
"We don't believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it," Emma captioned the video." In fact it was magic."
In the comments section, Bruce's 28-year-old daughter Tallulah Willis—who he shares with ex Demi Moore along with daughters Rumer Willis, 34, and Scout Willis, 31—expressed her support, writing, "This makes my heart bloom."
Emma's video comes seven months after The Willis family announced that Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can impact a person's ability to communicate, and that the actor would be taking a step back from his career to focus on his health.
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read his family's statement, posted to Instagram in March. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
The statement continued, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."
The statement, signed by Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn, concluded, "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."
Since his diagnosis was made public, Bruce has made several appearances on social media, to the delight of his fans. In May, Emma, 44, posted a video of the action star playing basketball with a group of friends, captioned "I see you BeeDub."
One month later, she dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her husband of 13 years, sharing a clip of Bruce performing with The Temptations with a caption that read, in part: "My motto is don't let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me. Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him."