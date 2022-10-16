Katie Maloney Teases "Awkward" Vanderpump Rules Season Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce

Katie Maloney is giving fans a glimpse into Vanderpump Rules season 10.

According to the Bravo star, there were plenty of "awkward [and] uncomfortable" on-camera moments between her and ex-husband Tom Schwartz that fans will see play out this upcoming season. After calling it quits in March after 6 years of marriage, the couple finalized their divorce on Oct. 13.

And that awkwardness between her and Tom affected the whole VPR cast, as Katie exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 16, "I felt like I didn't have a lot of people showing me a lot of empathy, let's put it that way. A lot of friends who actually weren't true friends."

Season 10 will also likely explore Tom's rumored romance with co-star Raquel Leviss, a relationship that has caused "tension" between Katie and her ex.

Like any exes, watching Tom move on has been hard for Katie, but she stated that they made it a point to "prioritize our friendship," adding that "there wasn't any hate or animosity or anything like that."