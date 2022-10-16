Cynthia Bailey Reveals Where She and Ex Mike Hill Stand After Divorce Announcement

Watch : Cynthia Bailey Talks Mike Hill Split, RHUGT & More at BravoCon 2022

Cynthia Bailey and ex Mike Hill have officially gone from #CHill to friendly exes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum got candid about her and Mike's decision to separate after less than two years of marriage, revealing they are nothing but cordial despite the divorce.

"I believe the biggest part of any marriage is friendship and Mike and I are still very, very good friends," Cynthia exclusively told E! News at BravoCon 2022. "The love is still there for each other, we just decided to move forward separately. We had a lot of things going on."

The Bravo star continued, "We both have been married a couple times—well, this is my second marriage—and we always told ourselves if we ever felt like it wasn't working we would just have that conversation and move on. Because I don't want to be married just to be married. I wanna be happy, I want to have peace and he feels the same way. I think we're better off as friends."