Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Unite for Their First Photos Together

"When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point," Hailey said about Justin. "It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship."

She continued, "A lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, 'Oh, you stole him. It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that's fine. You can wish that all you want but that's just not the case."

Hailey also said she has spoken to Selena since her wedding to Justin and respects her "a lot," adding, "There's no drama, personally."

Following the podcast's release, Selena said in a live TikTok video that "some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen." She urged people to be kind to each other.

"No one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," Selena said, adding, "If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means—and that is: Words matter. Truly matter."

See more pics of Selena and Hailey, as well as other stars at the Academy Museum Gala: