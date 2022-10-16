Megan Thee Stallion Pitches Herself for Bridgerton While Hosting SNL

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After L.A. Home Robbery

Dear reader, could this Hot Girl join the ton?

While making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut Oct. 16, rapper Megan Thee Stallion stated during her monologue that she's a "really good actress" and pitched herself for an acting role on a certain Netflix Regency-period drama.

"I don't want to toot my own horn or nothing, but I think I do a pretty good British accent," she said. "All right, check this out. Put me in Bridgerton, bitch."

Before SNL, Megan acted onscreen several times and played herself on a September episode of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In addition to naming her acting talent during her SNL monologue, the Texas native also rattled off some of her nicknames. "We've got Tina Snow, the Hot Girl Coach and the H-Town Hottie," she said. "And if you're one of my many, many haters, I'm probably, ugh, That Bitch."