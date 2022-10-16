Megan Thee Stallion Pitches Herself for Bridgerton While Hosting SNL

Megan Thee Stallion made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut and showcased her singing and acting talents while pitching herself for a certain Netflix series.

Dear reader, could this Hot Girl join the ton?

While making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut Oct. 16, rapper Megan Thee Stallion stated during her monologue that she's a "really good actress" and pitched herself for an acting role on a certain Netflix Regency-period drama.

"I don't want to toot my own horn or nothing, but I think I do a pretty good British accent," she said. "All right, check this out. Put me in Bridgerton, bitch."

Before SNL, Megan acted onscreen several times and played herself on a September episode of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In addition to naming her acting talent during her SNL monologue, the Texas native also rattled off some of her nicknames. "We've got Tina Snow, the Hot Girl Coach and the H-Town Hottie," she said. "And if you're one of my many, many haters, I'm probably, ugh, That Bitch."

Megan hosted the show hours after it was reported that her Los Angeles home was burglarized while she was away. Without confirming the news or sharing details, the rapper later tweeted, "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe." E! News has reached out to LAPD but hasn't confirmed details of the alleged robbery.

She also announced on Twitter that "after SNL I really gotta take a break," adding, "I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."

Megan took part in a number of sketches on the show, including a medical drama parody skit titled "Hot Girl Hospital" with SNL cast members Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim. Megan also performed three songs—"Anxiety," "NDA" and "Plan B."

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

