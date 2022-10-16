Southern Hospitality: Here's Your First Look at Leva Bonaparte's Southern Charm Spinoff

Leva Bonaparte is serving up a double dose of drama on her new Bravo series.
On Oct. 16 during BravoCon 2022, the network released the first trailer for the upcoming Southern Charm spinoff Southern Hospitality, which follows the work hard/play hard lifestyles of the co-workers at Leva's popular Charleston nightclub Republic Garden & Lounge (a là Vanderpump Rules).
"When your job's a party, life can get a little messy," Leva teases in the dramatic preview.
The first look promises wild partying, workplace disagreements and boss lady Leva laying down the law when her staff misbehaves. "Hiring best friends always comes with complications," Leva shares.
From making out to hookup rumors, Leva's staff seemingly can't keep their hands to themselves. Or as one cast member states, "We've all slept with each other."
Later, VIP host Bradley Carter accuses one co-worker, "You were licking peanut butter off his d--k and that's cool."
Hostess Mia Alario also admits, "I've munched a little bit of box, does that make me a lesbian? I am not."
Meanwhile, VIP host Mikel Simmons is struggling in his personal life with deciding whether or not to finally come out to his religious family. "My family has no idea I like men," he admits in the preview. "I'm so f--king afraid of losing people."
You can also expect some cameos from some of your favorite Southern Charm stars, including Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Patricia Altschul.
At the end of the day, Leva's main goal is "guiding this crew of young, passionate singles through love, conflict, makeups, breakups and everything in between," according to Bravo.
Watch the trailer to see everything in store, and scroll down to meet the cast.
Southern Hospitality premieres Monday, Nov. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
