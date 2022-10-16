Southern Hospitality: Here's Your First Look at Leva Bonaparte's Southern Charm Spinoff

Watch : Southern Charm Stars Play 'Would You Rather?' Game at BravoCon

Leva Bonaparte is serving up a double dose of drama on her new Bravo series.

On Oct. 16 during BravoCon 2022, the network released the first trailer for the upcoming Southern Charm spinoff Southern Hospitality, which follows the work hard/play hard lifestyles of the co-workers at Leva's popular Charleston nightclub Republic Garden & Lounge (a là Vanderpump Rules).

"When your job's a party, life can get a little messy," Leva teases in the dramatic preview.

The first look promises wild partying, workplace disagreements and boss lady Leva laying down the law when her staff misbehaves. "Hiring best friends always comes with complications," Leva shares.

From making out to hookup rumors, Leva's staff seemingly can't keep their hands to themselves. Or as one cast member states, "We've all slept with each other."

Later, VIP host Bradley Carter accuses one co-worker, "You were licking peanut butter off his d--k and that's cool."