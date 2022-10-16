RHOSLC's Jen Shah Denies Tamra Judges' Claim She "Crashed" BravoCon 2022

Watch : RHOSLC Season 3: Jen Shah's Legal Battle Put on Blast

Jen Shah is always the talk of the party, even the ones she wasn't invited to.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was not among the official list of Bravolebrities appearing at BravoCon 2022 this weekend, but she still rolled up to NYC to celebrate with fans and her fellow Real Housewives co-stars. However, there's one BravoCon event The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge claimed Jen attempted to "crash" her way into.

"She wanted to crash Watch What Happens Live last night," Tamra told Access Hollywood on Oct. 15, adding that the Bravo star was unsuccessful because there was "too much security."

Tamra also said that Jen showed up at her hotel room to tell her "she's not going to jail and it's all good," and that Jen managed to get into the Gansevoort rooftop afterparty party, before adding, "I think she left quickly."

And while pictures posted to Twitter prove the two did hang out with each other during the weekend, Jen took to Twitter to set the record straight about her rumored attempt to crash the late-night talk show taping at BravoCon.