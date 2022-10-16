RHOSLC's Jen Shah Denies Tamra Judges' Claim She "Crashed" BravoCon 2022

Jen Shah is always the talk of the party, even the ones she wasn't invited to.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was not among the official list of Bravolebrities appearing at BravoCon 2022 this weekend, but she still rolled up to NYC to celebrate with fans and her fellow Real Housewives co-stars. However, there's one BravoCon event The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge claimed Jen attempted to "crash" her way into.
"She wanted to crash Watch What Happens Live last night," Tamra told Access Hollywood on Oct. 15, adding that the Bravo star was unsuccessful because there was "too much security."
Tamra also said that Jen showed up at her hotel room to tell her "she's not going to jail and it's all good," and that Jen managed to get into the Gansevoort rooftop afterparty party, before adding, "I think she left quickly."
And while pictures posted to Twitter prove the two did hang out with each other during the weekend, Jen took to Twitter to set the record straight about her rumored attempt to crash the late-night talk show taping at BravoCon.
"Anyone believing I crashed anyone's party needs a reality check," she posted on Oct. 15. "I am the party, Also I'm getting paid for BravoCon, stop worrying about where I'm at. If I wasn't at your event, party or panel then it wasn't worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending."
Jen also shared Tamra's Interview on her Instagram story with a sticker that reads "Fake News."
Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen addressed Jen's absence during a BravoCon panel on Oct. 16. "She plead guilty. I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there," he said, adding that he would like the opportunity to sit down with her to talk because he has "a lot of questions for her."
In July, Jen plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering charges in her ongoing federal fraud case. Jen—who is awaiting sentencing—could face a maximum of 30 years in prison.
Stay tuned to E! News for more BravoCon 2022 news.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)