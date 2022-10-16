Lea Black Returns in The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 5 Trailer

The Real Housewives of Miami's Lisa Hochstein breaks down over her divorce and ex-husband's "mistress," plus former co-star Lea Black returns in explosive season five trailer. Watch.

Lea Black is back.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star makes a surprise appearance in the Peacock's series' just-released season five trailer.

The explosive preview heavily focuses on Lisa Hochstein's crumbling marriage. Lisa and ex Lenny Hochstein announced their divorce in May, and he very quickly moved on with girlfriend Katharina Mazepa.

"In the blink of an eye, my life changed," Lisa says in the supertease. "I'm losing my best friend, I'm losing my husband to another woman."

Lea returns to seemingly provide support to her former co-star, but delivers the cold, hard truth to Lisa instead. "I know you want to make it work," Lea tells her in the trailer. "I know you'd love to see you guys get back together, but that's not gonna happen."

And according to Lisa, her and Lenny's split is anything but amicable. "My trainer dropped me by the way," she tells her co-stars before shocking them with, "because Lenny has him training the mistress." 

Later, Lisa is seen on the phone yelling, "You bring that girl anywhere near my f--king kids, there's going to be a huge problem. You understand me?!"

In addition to Lisa, Alexia Nepola (né Echevarria), Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova are all returning, as are "friends of" Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth.

Julia also finds herself at the center of romance rumors, as Larsa shares with her, "Someone called me a week ago and told me you were making out with a man. They actually took a photo of it."

That can't be good news for Julia's wife, legendary tennis star Martina Navratilova. "When is this going to stop?" Martina asks her wife. "Julia, I'm done, OK?!"

There's plenty of drama in store for the Housewives too, especially Alexia and Guerdy. "Don't look at me like that," Guerdy screams at Alexia during a heated fight. "You don't f--king tell me what to do. You better respect me, period."

See everything to come in the trailer above, and keep scrolling to see the season five cast photos with more info about the season.

The Real Housewives of Miami returns Dec. 8 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock
Guerdy Abraira

Guerdy is busier than ever and will stop at nothing to remain the best wedding planner in Miami…until her husband Russell says it's time to slow down. She's ready for a fresh start with Alexia, after some unresolved issues resurface following last year's failed wedding preparations.   

Peacock
Alexia Nepola

Alexia is happily married to Todd and their love is on full display. As they get ready to celebrate their wedding with family and friends back in Miami, Alexia is still balancing her new marriage and relationship with sons Peter and Frankie. 

Peacock
Larsa Pippen

Larsa is newly divorced, living it up in her new duplex in the sky and ready for a new start as she dips her toes in the dating pool. However along with the good vibes, she's making sure no one is going to get her off track with new business ventures on the horizon. 

Peacock
Adriana de Mourra

Adriana is giving love another chance and is hoping to find true friendship with Larsa after years of butting heads. When left to prove the ladies wrong about a rumor, she's left picking up the pieces. With so much going on, Adriana is ready to let her hair down and make a music video for her new song with hopes that the ladies will join as her backup dancers.   

Peacock
Julia Lemigova

Julia is a complete empty nester and struggles with the realization that her daughters are off to college and no longer living at home. As she works on balancing life between being a city girl and life on the farm, she tries to strengthen her bond with Martina as they face new challenges in their marriage. 

Peacock
Kiki Barth

Kiki finds an unexpected friendship with Larsa as these single ladies enjoy Miami's nightlife. She's always in her friends' corner while also playing matchmaker.    

Peacock
Lisa Hochstein

Lisa is working on mending her friendship with Larsa. However, their friendship takes a turn when Larsa discusses Lisa and Lenny's finances, which makes the ladies question what is really happening on the home front. Lisa's life as she knows it is turned upside down when rumors swirl that Lenny is dating another woman. 

Peacock
Nicole Martin

Dr. Nicole is still relishing being newly engaged to her long-term partner, Anthony. Just as everything seems to be falling into place, she must face healing her old wounds with her father and mull over giving him a second chance. 

Peacock
Marysol Patton

Marysol is still the comic relief among the group, but she soon finds herself in the middle of an argument between Lisa and Larsa. 

