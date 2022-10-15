Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Her Dream Cast for Sister Act 3 As Anticipated Sequel Moves Forward

The star had made similar comments on The View on Oct. 7 while discussing the upcoming film with celebrity guest Kathy Najimy, who played Sister Mary Patrick in both the original movie and the 1993 sequel Sister Act: Back in the Habit, which also starred a teenage Lauryn Hill years before she found fame and won Grammys as lead singer of hip-hop group Fugees. Lizzo had paid tribute to the character while performing at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Whoopi, an EGOT winner, also told Najimy that she thought Disney's decision to produce Disney+'s newly released Hocus Pocus sequel, in which the actress reprised her role of Mary from the 1993 cult comedy, had inspired the company to develop another Sister Act.

"Put those nuns back out there," Whoopi said, "and see if they have any juice!"

In September, Tyler said on The View that they had a "good script" for Sister Act 3 and were "off to a great start."

He added, "We're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get it going."

Whoopi said there was initial reluctance from executives to greenlight another Sister Act sequel. "They were sort of lukewarm for the longest time," she said. "They said nobody wanted to see it. And then Tyler went in and said, 'I want to see it.' And the next thing I knew, we were on!"

Tyler added, "Well, that's the power of having millions of people who want to see it too. I mean, all of us want to see. My kids want to see it."

Check out 30 secrets about the original Sister Act film below: