Behati Prinsloo Is All Smiles As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Adam Levine DM Scandal

Watch : Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

Bumpin' along.

Weeks after Adam Levine admitted to behaving inappropriately online following cheating allegations, his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo proved she is happily focused on baby no. 3.

Posting to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 15, the former Victoria's Secret model shared a clip of herself from in her impressive closet modeling a black maxi-dress, which showed off her growing baby bump. Although Behati chose not to include any sound or caption, it was clear her message was one of joy as she smiled from ear-to-ear as she admired her expanding belly.

The peaceful video is a sharp contrast to Behati's social last post. One day earlier, the 34-year-old shared a biting throwback of herself while walking the VS runway while sticking her tongue out and flipping off the camera.

On Sep. 25, it was confirmed that Behati—who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, with Adam—shared that she was expecting the couple's third child. However, the baby news was overshadowed days later by cheating allegations from an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh, who said on social media she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman and shared what she said were flirty DMs from him.