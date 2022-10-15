Behati Prinsloo Is All Smiles As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Adam Levine DM Scandal

Nearly one month after Adam Levine denied he had cheated on Behati Prinsloo, the model posted a video of her growing baby bump as she prepares to welcome the couple's third child.

Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

Bumpin' along. 

Weeks after Adam Levine admitted to behaving inappropriately online following cheating allegations, his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo proved she is happily focused on baby no. 3.

Posting to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 15, the former Victoria's Secret model shared a clip of herself from in her impressive closet modeling a black maxi-dress, which showed off her growing baby bump. Although Behati chose not to include any sound or caption, it was clear her message was one of joy as she smiled from ear-to-ear as she admired her expanding belly.

The peaceful video is a sharp contrast to Behati's social last post. One day earlier, the 34-year-old shared a biting throwback of herself while walking the VS runway while sticking her tongue out and flipping off the camera.

On Sep. 25, it was confirmed that Behati—who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, with Adam—shared that she was expecting the couple's third child. However, the baby news was overshadowed days later by cheating allegations from an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh, who said on social media she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman and shared what she said were flirty DMs from him.

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's L.A. Home

Sumner, 23, also alleged that Adam, 45, told her his marriage to Behati was over and asked if she would mind if he names his unborn child after her.

Adam then responded to the allegations, writing on his Instagram Story, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

He added, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

In the weeks after the scandal broke, Behati and Adam have put on a united front, running errands together in Montecito, Calif. and enjoying a beach day. The supermodel was also spotted supporting her husband backstage while he performed with his band at Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's The Event fundraiser in Las Vegas on Oct. 8.

Behati has yet to speak out publicly about the allegations. However, a friend of the couple recently told E! News that she will continue to stand by her man.

"Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair," the insider shared. "They have been together this entire time. 

