Watch Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas Exchange Vows in First Look at Wedding Special

While appearing at BravoCon 2022, Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Louis Ruelas surprised fans by sharing a sneak peek at their upcoming wedding special.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 15, 2022 9:33 PMTags
TVReality TVWeddingsThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyReal HousewivesBravoCouplesTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Teresa Giudice Reacts to Vicki Gunvalson SHADE at BravoCon 2022

From the drama to the weddings, everything is bigger in Jersey.

While attending BravoCon 2022, Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas surprised fans when they revealed an exclusive one-minute clip from their August wedding. 

Whether it was the bride's infamous hairstyle or the star-studded cameos, attendees on Oct. 15 rejoiced when they received a sneak peek into just how special the day was. As an added bonus, Bravo confirmed that Teresa and Louie's wedding special will air a week after The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 finale next year.

In case you missed the big ceremony, the Bravo couple said "I do" in a ceremony at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, N.J. on Aug. 6. Teresa's four daughters served as bridesmaids while her co-stars (minus sister-in-law Melissa Gorga) were in attendance.

Other Bravolebrities including Ashley Darby, Dorinda Medley, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Chanel Ayan also scored an invite and made it to Jersey to celebrate.

photos
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Honeymoon Album

Before the wedding special airs, however, viewers will be treated to a brand-new season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While plenty of drama is expected, including a feud with Teresa and Melissa, cast member Jackie Goldschneider previously told E! News that there are many celebratory moments to come.

"I really like Louie and everyone really likes Louie and I think it's really nice to see their relationship come full circle," she told E! News in July. "We all saw when she was single and then when she met him and their courtship—so it's fun to see her get married."

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

2

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

3

Tiffany Haddish Tweets On "Getting Rid of the Mess" Amid Abuse Lawsuit

For more star sightings from BravoCon weekend, keep scrolling. And get more updates on your favorite Bravo shows here.

Cindy Ord/Bravo
Marlo Hampton
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Sheree Whitfield
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Meredith Marks
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Eva Marcille
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Heather Gay
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Quad Webb, Sutton Stracke & Dorit Kemsley
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Kyle Richards
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Robyn Dixon, Charrisse Jackson Jordan & Gizelle Bryant
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Caroline Brooks
Bryan Bedder/Bravo
Brandi Glanville
Scott Gries/Bravo
Whitney Rose & Mercedes "MJ" Javid
Monica Schipper/Bravo
RHOA Cast
Scott Gries/Bravo
Tamra Judge & Lesa Milan
Greg Endries/Bravo
Drew Sidora
Greg Endries/Bravo
Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore & Kandi Burruss
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Kenya Moore
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Dorinda Medley
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Drew Sidora
Bryan Bedder/Bravo
Kathryn Dennis
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas
Bryan Bedder/Bravo
Tamra Judge
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Heather Dubrow & Terry Dubrow
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Amanda Batula & Kyle Cooke
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Luke Gulbranson & Andrea Denver
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Reza Farahan & Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi
Bryan Bedder/Bravo
Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Paige DeSorbo & Ciara Miller
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Teresa Giudice
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Mya Allen
photos
View More Photos From BravoCon 2022: See Every Star

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

2

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

3

Tiffany Haddish Tweets On "Getting Rid of the Mess" Amid Abuse Lawsuit

4
Exclusive

Teresa Giudice Reacts to Joe Gorga’s Hope for a Reconciliation

5

Emily Ratajkowski Weighs in on Her Taste in Men

Latest News

Watch Teresa Giudice Say “I Do” in First Look at Wedding Special

Family Karma Season 3 Trailer Teases Epic Highs & Tons of Drama

House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy's Fave Drink Is a Meme

Exclusive

Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge Tease RHOC’s Juicy New Season

The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Marries Alex Kavanagh in Hawaii

Exclusive

Lisa Rinna Reveals the Truth About Friendship With Kendall Jenner

Bravo Announces Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan Spin-Off Details