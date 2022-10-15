House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy Reacts to Favorite Drink Becoming a Meme

Watch : House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!

Cheers, Princess.

In a TikTok video posted by HBO Max Oct. 1, Olivia Cooke, who plays the adult Queen Alicent Hightower on the new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, asks her co-star Emma D'Arcy, who portrays the character's nemesis, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, to name their "drink of choice."

D'Arcy replies, "A Negroni," to which Cooke responds, "I was going to say the same thing."

D'Arcy continues, "Sbagliato." Cooke replies, "Oooh!" and her co-star adds, "With prosecco in it."

Cooke comments, "Oh, stunning!"

The clip has gone viral, with many viewers fascinated not only by D'Arcy's unconventional answer but also mesmerized by their signature calm tone.

"The voice my friends," commented one user, "the voice."

Another person replied, "Their voice is what velvet sounds like."

In an interview with The New York Times, posted Oct. 12, D'Arcy spoke about the viral clip about their favorite cocktail. "I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I've become a meme in the hope that she'll be happy for me," the star said, "but I'd have to explain what a meme is, and I've decided it's too much effort."