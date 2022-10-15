Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge Tease Real Housewives of Orange County's Juicy New Season

Watch : Heather Dubrow Addresses RHOC Hiatus Rumors at BravoCon 2022

Buckle up for a wild ride in the city that started it all.

As filming for a new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County continues, E! News is getting the scoop straight from the cast on what to expect in the months to come.

"There's a lot of action and I think some of it is great and some of it is not so bueno," Heather Dubrow exclusively shared with E! News at BravoCon 2022. "You're going to have to watch that."

One relationship that may not be the strongest is the one between Heather and Taylor Armstrong. "I've run into her so many times at restaurants," Heather said. "I was really excited for her to come back. She and I have a little bit of a bumpy road." Oh!

As for the possibility of Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson—better known as the "Tres Amigas"—filming together, Heather simply said, "My Spanish is not that good."