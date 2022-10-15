Exclusive

Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge Tease Real Housewives of Orange County's Juicy New Season

While appearing at BravoCon 2022, Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador previewed what’s to come in a brand-new season.

By Mike Vulpo, Spencer Lubitz Oct 15, 2022 8:35 PMTags
Watch: Heather Dubrow Addresses RHOC Hiatus Rumors at BravoCon 2022

Buckle up for a wild ride in the city that started it all.

As filming for a new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County continues, E! News is getting the scoop straight from the cast on what to expect in the months to come.

"There's a lot of action and I think some of it is great and some of it is not so bueno," Heather Dubrow exclusively shared with E! News at BravoCon 2022. "You're going to have to watch that."

One relationship that may not be the strongest is the one between Heather and Taylor Armstrong. "I've run into her so many times at restaurants," Heather said. "I was really excited for her to come back. She and I have a little bit of a bumpy road." Oh!

As for the possibility of Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson—better known as the "Tres Amigas"—filming together, Heather simply said, "My Spanish is not that good."

For Tamra, who also co-hosts iHeartRadio's Two T's in a Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, she's thrilled to be back filming with the cast. And while she couldn't give too much away, the Bravo star hinted that her relationship with Heather ebbs and flows.

Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images for SXSW, Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"We've had some ups and downs this season and we're doing okay now and it's been good," Tamra said. "She's like a sister to me."

But can the same be said for Tamra and Shannon? While speaking with E! News, Shannon admitted that this season has been juicy.  

"Having Tamra back, it's a lot," Shannon revealed. "It wasn't so fun at the beginning, but we're working through things and things are good right now."

And while the cast is working hard to make sure storylines aren't spoiled, Tamra has full confidence that the original Real Housewives city is going to deliver for season 17.

"I'm back and the show is going to be amazing," she declared. "I can't even give it away because it's so incredibly interesting and fun and crazy to watch coming up."

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

