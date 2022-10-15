The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Marries Alex Kavanagh in Hawaii

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

Lesley Murphy has accepted her final rose.

The Bachelor alum said "I do" to fiancé Alex Kavanagh during a tropical wedding ceremony in Maui, Hawaii on Oct. 14.

The blushing bride gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into their big day, sharing several videos to Instagram, including one showing her glam prep and the set-up for their seaside celebration.

"It's show time, people. This is not a drill," she wrote alongside a cute clip of her modeling her mermaid-style, lacy white gown. "See you at the end of the aisle @kav."

On her Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old travel blogger shared even more wedding moments, including the groom's first look at his bride, the couple holding hands alter and dancing up a storm at the reception. Lesly also included two videos of the newlyweds passionately kissing by the ocean with the ambitious caption, "we're going to break the internet....it's happening."