Abigail Breslin Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship

Abigail Breslin marked Domestic Violence Awareness Month by speaking out about her own experience.
In a candid Instagram post, which began with a trigger warning for her followers, the Little Miss Sunshine star shared that she "was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years."
"As a DV survivor I felt compelled to write a little bit about my story," she began her post on Oct. 14. "It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent."
She continued, "I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries... injuries most people didn't even see."
Abigail wrote that she'd often use makeup to conceal any bruises on her skin, adding, "because in some way, I still cared for this person."
"The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse," she wrote. "I felt so unworthy of anyones love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently WRONG with ME. That I was a bitch, a problem, stupid, useless, ridiculous, overly sensitive, unreasonable and unlovable."
The 26-year-old called the two-year period of that relationship the "loneliest" she had ever felt before expressing gratitude to her loved ones for helping her leave the abusive situation.
"I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation," she said. "I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for them not only assisting me but, BELIEVING me."
While Abigail has since moved on with fiancé Ira Kunyansky—calling their relationship "wonderful, healthy, happy, and amazing"—she admits she is still in the process of healing, adding," I still occasionally have nightmares, and certain things still do trigger me."
She concluded her message by sharing words of encouragement for other victims of domestic abuse, saying she hopes her story "at least helps some people feel a little bit less alone."
"If you are in an abusive relationship currently, you CAN get out of it," Abigail wrote. "I know it seems impossible and terrifying, but you have survived so much and you CAN survive leaving if you have the right tools and support."
In the post's comment section, the Scream Queens alum was inundated with supportive messages from fans and friends, including former Revenge star Emily VanCamp, who wrote, "Sending you all the love in the world you brave, gorgeous woman!! Big hugs."
This isn't the first time Abigail has opened up about a vulnerable experience on social media. Back in April 2017, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, she she spoke out about being sexually abused by someone she knew well.
"You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you're in a relationship with," she wrote in a powerful Instagram post. "Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent."
She captioned her message, "I knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence."
In a follow-up post, the actress revealed she never reported the rape, explaining she stayed silent for "many reasons."
"First off, I was in complete shock and total denial," she wrote. "I didn't want to view myself as a victim so I suppressed it and pretended it never happened."
She continued, "Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and feared not being believed. I also feared that if my case didn't lead anywhere, he would still find out and hurt me even more. Third, I knew how hurt my family and friends would be after finding out and I didn't want to put them thru that."
Abigail also shared she had been diagnosed with PTSD and was experiencing nightmare and flashbacks, adding, "I have made a lot of progress since the event occurred, but I won't pretend it isn't something I struggle with."