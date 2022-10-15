Mercedes “MJ” Javid Shares Major Update on Where Tommy and Reza Stand Today

All is well beyond the sunset.
More than three years after the very public falling out between Shahs of Sunset stars Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Reza Farahan reached a boiling point (which was further heightened when Reza obtained a restraining order against MJ's husband, Tommy Feight, in 2019)—MJ revealed at this year's BravoCon that they've more than managed to patch things up.
As for Tommy's point of contention that Reza "would never" meet his and MJ's 3-year-old son, Shams? All water under the bridge.
"Tommy let Shams meet Reza," MJ said during a BravoCon panel on Oct. 15. "And it's amazing because Reza loves to give Shams lot of sweets and gummy bears…I love it, the bond is something that's unbreakable."
But Shams and Reza aren't the only two that's gotten a chance to bond. As MJ revealed, "The last time that Reza and Tommy saw each other, they actually laughed at a joke together—so the shortest distance between two people is laughter. I was really grateful for that."
The major development comes a little more than a year after fans watched the two co-stars and lifelong friends work to slowly repair their friendship during the show's last season. In fact, MJ reflected on the possibility of her friend and her husband buying the hatchet last July.
"To say what would it take from Tommy is definitely a question that only Tommy can answer," she said of their possible friendship during a July 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "But every day, our relationships are getting stronger and moving forward in a better direction. So, I'm really hopeful—this is what prayers are for."
It looks like those prayers have surely been answered.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).
-Reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj