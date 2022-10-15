Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage

Just weeks after a source revealed to E! News that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce attorneys, Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek shared her high hopes for the couple.

Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat.

Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the Dancing With Myself host was asked by a paparazzi if she thought they could work through their issues. Camille replied "yes" twice, adding, "I love Tom and Gisele so much."

Rob, aka "Gronk," played his entire NFL career alongside Tom before he announced his second retirement in June. The tight end and Camille first met when she was a New England Patriots cheerleader in 2013 and their relationship turned romantic two years later.

In 2018, Rob, 33, first retired from the NFL but was back on the field in 2020 to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Camille's hot take on Tom and Gisele comes amid growing chatter that seven-time Super Bowl champ and the supermodel could be calling it quits after 13 years of marriage. Rumors of a rocky relationship began back in March when the NFL star—who shares to Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Gisele and Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—decided to unretire from NFL just one month after sharing he was stepping away from the sport after 22 years to "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

photos
Breaking Down the Timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Rumors

Gisele then publicly expressed her frustrations and "concerns" with her husband's decision return to the game, saying she wished he could be more available their family.

Getty Images

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she shared with Elle in an interview published Sept. 13. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

She continued, "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."

Earlier this month, an E! News source revealed Tom and Gisele have each retained New York based divorce attorneys after living separately for a while.

"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the source shared. "But now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."

The insider added, "It's surprising to friends they have taken it this far."

 

E! News has reached out to Tom and Gisele's reps for comment and has yet to hear back.

