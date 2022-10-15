Lala Kent Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With 50 Cent After Randall Emmett Feud

Watch : Why Lala Kent Says Sobriety Makes Her a Better Mom

Lala Kent and 50 Cent are bringing peace in and out of da club.

Back in August, the Vanderpump Rules star made headlines when she was spotted visiting the rap mogul after a very public feud. Now, Lala is sharing an update on where she stands with a longtime enemy.

"He reached out and said, ‘Come to set. I'm in Los Angeles,'" she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at BravoCon Oct. 15. "Right when I walked in, he showed nothing but love."

According to Lala, 50 also had a message about her ex Randall Emmett, who she split from in October 2021. "He said, ‘You should have listened to me,'" Lala recalled. "And I was like, ‘I know' and we're all good."

The Bravo star went on to admit that "50 has been my crush since ‘In Da Club' came out" all the way back in 2003.