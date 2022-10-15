Exclusive

Lala Kent Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With 50 Cent After Randall Emmett Feud

In an exclusive interview with E! News at BravoCon 2022, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent also shared an update on her romantic life: “I want to go have fun.”

Lala Kent and 50 Cent are bringing peace in and out of da club. 

Back in August, the Vanderpump Rules star made headlines when she was spotted visiting the rap mogul after a very public feud. Now, Lala is sharing an update on where she stands with a longtime enemy.

"He reached out and said, ‘Come to set. I'm in Los Angeles,'" she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at BravoCon Oct. 15. "Right when I walked in, he showed nothing but love."

According to Lala, 50 also had a message about her ex Randall Emmett, who she split from in October 2021. "He said, ‘You should have listened to me,'" Lala recalled. "And I was like, ‘I know' and we're all good."

The Bravo star went on to admit that "50 has been my crush since ‘In Da Club' came out" all the way back in 2003.

"I'll always have a little crush," Lala admitted. "I have a bigger crush on his girlfriend so figure that one out."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

Speaking of romance, Lala got fans talking earlier this month when she told Jeff Lewis she "might be in love." But while in New York City, the 32-year-old suggested there may be more than one guy impressing her. 

When asked about the new man in her life, Lala stayed coy before admitting, "I'm having a heyday." 

"I don't even care," she said. "I am independent and fine. I am trying to show these new boobs off to whoever wants to see them…I've been locked down for six years. I want to go have fun. I deserve it."

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

