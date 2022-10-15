Sarah Ferguson Shares First Photos of Queen Elizabeth's Corgis as They Settle into New Home

Watch : Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: Sarah Ferguson Provides Update

Queen Elizabeth's corgis look pawfectly adorable as they bond with their new dog mom.

Sarah Ferguson has shared her first photos with Muick and Sandy, posting the new pics of the dogs on Instagram on Oct. 15, her 63rd birthday.

"The presents that keep giving," the Duchess of York wrote alongside an image of herself cuddling the Pembroke Welsh corgis on the grass.

Sarah later shared more photos of herself with the dogs during their outing.

This marks the first time Muick and Sandy have been shown publicly since Sept. 19, when footage of them awaiting the arrival of the Queen's coffin at Windsor, her final resting place, following a state funeral was broadcast around the world. Prince Andrew, one of the Queen's four children and Sarah's ex-husband and roommate, was also seen petting the dogs.

He was the person who had gifted the corgis to his mother. Andrew initially gave her Muick and a dorgi, Fergus, who Sarah found as puppies, in 2021 but the latter pup sadly died later that year—a month after her husband Prince Philip passed away at 99. Andrew then gave the monarch another corgi puppy, Sandy, who Sarah had also found for her.