Shop These Can't-Miss H&M Deals With Prices Starting at $2

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're looking for on-trend styles at an affordable price point, H&M is a great store to shop. H&M always has reasonable prices, but if you're looking for more deals, head on over to the sale section for some jaw-dropping discounts that are too good to pass up. And, no I am not talking about summer styles that you won't wear until ten months from now. There are ready-to-wear fall finds just calling your name.
Here are some of the most-fashionable picks from the H&M sale section right now. Get your shop on before these styles sell out.
H&M Cotton Crop Top
This cotton crop top comes in four colors and it's a layering essential that you can style in so many ways.
H&M Sweater
Argyle will always be in style. This cropped sweater comes in navy blue and brown.
H&M Cut-Out Dress
Here's another fun take on argyle. This mini dress has a cut-out at the middle, adding some intrigue to your fall wardrobe.
H&M+ Faux Fur-collar Cardigan
Time travel to the 90s with this faux fur-trimmed blue sweater.
H&M Rib-Knit Dress
This rib knit dress is an essential for fall. You can easily dress this up or go casual.
H&M Ribbed One-Shoulder Dress
Go bold with this electric, lime green dress. This style also comes in black.
H&M Draped Bodysuit
This draped bodysuit is sophisticated and flattering.
H&M Padded Vest
This lightly padded, pink puffer vest is a pretty pick for fall weather.
H&M Faux Shearling Baseball Jacket
Shearling + a varsity jacket= a must-have style.
H&M Flared Faux Leather Pants
You'll look for excuses to wear these faux leather pants with anything and everything. These work for a night out and a day at the office.
If you're looking for more affordable fashions, check out The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk's holiday clothing collection.