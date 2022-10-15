Untangling the Fraud Scandal That Keeps Sacking Brett Favre in Mississippi

Watch : Sports Stars We've Lost in 2022

Brett Favre remains a hometown hero. But lately he's become a bit of an everywhere-else villain.

In May 2020, the retired NFL star agreed to return $1.1 million in speaking fees from an education nonprofit that paid him using federal welfare funds earmarked to help Mississippi's neediest residents. In a tweeted statement he said he had no idea who was footing the bill for those speeches and, once he found out where the money came from, he promptly gave it back.

"I have spent my entire career helping children through Favre 4 Hope donating nearly $10 million to underserved and underprivileged children in Mississippi and Wisconsin," he noted. "It has brought a ton of joy to my life, and I would certainly never do anything to take away from the children I have fought to help! I love Mississippi and I would never knowingly do anything to take away from those that need it most."

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White—whose 2020 audit report noted that his office had determined Favre "did not speak nor was he present for those events" in question—stated at the time that he applauded Favre "for his good faith effort to make this right and make the taxpayers and [the families who needed the state funds] whole."