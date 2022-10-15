The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Go Instagram Official Again

This is a grand slam for Bachelor Nation.
After rekindling their romance in recent months, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan went Instagram official on Oct. 14. To debut their relationship's hard launch, the former Bachelor star shared a photo of the two at a baseball game at the Yankee Stadium in New York.
Peter has Kelly scooped into his arms, as the two lovingly smile at each other. The pilot is wearing an all-black outfit with a Yankee hat, while the attorney is clad in a white turtleneck, gray coat and light denim jeans with black boots.
Peter captioned the post, "Home Run."
Fans speculated that the two might've taken their relationship to extra innings after they were spotted at a Chicago Cubs game in August and at a September charity gala in Florida, which was held in remembrance of Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron's late mom. Peter even shared a photo of him and Kelley at the event to his Instagram Stories.
A source in Bachelor Nation told E! News in September that the couple was back together after Peter "initiated the reunion," and, from there, "Kelley couldn't deny their chemistry."
"Peter and Kelley reunited a few months ago and the relationship progressed slowly over the summer," the source shared. "They are committed to each other and are back together."
They first started dating in April 2020, but split up in January 2021 with indications of a public feud, though the source told E! News that things are smoother this time around.
"It's less pressure this time around and they have been easing back into a relationship," the insider shared. "They are currently long distance but have been traveling together. Both of them travel a lot and have made it a point to meet up."