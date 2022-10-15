Andy Cohen Admits "Daddy Needs Help" With His Dating Life

Watch What Happens Live's Andy Cohen was put in the hot seat—and didn't plead the fifth—when asked about his love life at BravoCon 2022. Check out what he had to say.

By Gabrielle Chung Oct 15, 2022 12:35 AMTags
BravoCouplesCelebritiesAndy CohenNBCU
Watch: Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals Who Sucks Up to Andy Cohen the Most

Andy Cohen is looking for Mr. Right.

The Watch What Happens Live host got candid about his love life during a BravoCon 2022 panel discussion on Oct. 14. While speaking with Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the 54-year-old shared that he's back in the dating pool, though admittedly struggling to keep his head above water. 

"Daddy needs help," joked Andy, who is father to son Benjamin, 3, and daughter Lucy, 5 months. He added after confirming his single status, "I'm looking."

In fact, Andy has even taken to the dating apps. "I'm on Raya. I'm on Tinder," he quipped. "I'm ready to go!"

He may not be alone on his quest for love, though. After all, Andy said he wants pal Anderson Cooper "to join Tinder too."

But, will he ever swipe right for the CNN anchor? When Hoda brought up how "adorable" the pair are as friends, Andy was quick to stress that their relationship has always been strictly platonic.

photos
Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin's Cutest Photos

"No, no, no," her assured, after Savannah asked if they previously had "a thing."

Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

In the past, Andy has been linked to Watch What Happens Live producer John Hill and epidemiologist Clifton Dassuncao.

However, since becoming a father of two, the Bravo star's approach to dating has shifted. As he recently explained on The Howard Stern Show, "I've had some dates, but it's gotten—in my mind—more emotionally chaotic...because I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm not only dating someone, but obviously there's going to be a point where I'm like, I want you to meet my kids.'"

Click here for more highlights from BravoCon 2022.

(E!, Bravo and Today are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

2

Lizzo Responds to Critics Who "Only Talk About" Her Body

3

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

4

See Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's "Cutest" Girls' Day With Daughter Luna

5

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

Latest News

Bachelor Nation's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Go IG Official Again

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Her Home Is Reportedly Robbed

Andy Cohen Admits "Daddy Needs Help" With His Dating Life

Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien Welcome Baby No. 2

Sports Commentator Mixes Up Pitcher Shane Bieber With Justin Bieber

Bravo Teases Details From New Dating Show Love Without Borders

Influencer Oli London Shares He’s Detransitioning Back to Male