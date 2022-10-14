Influencer Oli London Shares He’s Detransitioning Back to Male

Watch : BTS' Jimin Wannabe Look-a-like: "Botched" Recap (S6, Ep2)

YouTuber Oli London said he is detransitioning to a man after spending the last six months living as a Korean woman.

The influencer told E! News that though he was "temporarily satisfied" with who he was in the past, he realized he no longer wanted to "change and go through my transition anymore." The 32-year-old said in the statement that he is "detransitioning back to male," and his Instagram bio now lists his pronouns as he/him.

"I have taken some time to truly reflect on being a woman and have realized it is simply not for me," London shared with E! News. "However beautiful I felt with long hair and more feminine features I now want to go back to being my original self—a biological man."

He said he was going to travel to Bangkok, Thailand soon to "undergo genital reassignment surgery and get breast implants as well as more facial surgery to become a 100% Korean woman," aiming to base his look on K-Pop singer Rosé from Blackpink.