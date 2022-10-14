The MixtapE! Presents Blink-182, Louis Tomlinson and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
New music from Blink-182? Yah, we're feeling this!
Just days after Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge announced they were reuniting for a 2023 world tour, the band gave fans a taste of their new album with the release of "Edging."
"I'm so happy to be back in the studio creating new music," Mark said in a statement, "and looking forward to a giant world tour."
In between rocking out to one of the '90s greatest bands, we invite you to listen in on some more new music from Louis Tomlinson, Marshmello and more artists below.
Louis Tomlinson—"Out of My System"
In what could be Louis' most adventurous moment on his Out Of My System album, "Out of My System" is best described as a punky, in-your-face track that will undoubtedly stop you in your tracks when you first hear it.
Blink-182—"Edging"
In their first song with founding member Tom DeLonge since the 2012 EP Dogs Eating Dogs, Blink-182 proves they are back together and stronger than ever. "I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience," producer Travis Barker said about the song, "and at the same time as a band member, what we wanted to make and say, and most importantly, how it would sound production wise in 2022."
Marshmello feat. Juice WRLD—"Bye Bye"
The Grammy-nominated artist hopes to pay tribute to his late friend, who died in 2019, in their third collaboration together. "I made this song the first night that I met Juice," Marshmello said. "I was already such a big fan of his and being able to work with him and make music with him was an absolute honor. With this song, I intended to keep it exactly the way we made it that night. I hope everybody enjoys."
ZZ Ward and Aloe Blacc—"Tin Cups"
Prepare to experience a story of two people's attempt at self-preservation after heartbreak in a powerful duet. "The addition of Aloe elevated this song and added depth that only an artist of his caliber can," ZZ shared. "He has a way of evoking emotion through his vocals that is a rare quality for one to possess."
Chase Rice—"Way Down Yonder"
The country singer paints a vivid picture of hardworking characters living beyond the confines of the law in his catchy new song. "When we wrote this song, I had the mountains of North Carolina where I grew up in mind; all the moonshining history there in the Appalachians," Chase shared. "Then all of a sudden, during the recording process, Rob McNelley started playing this crazy carnival sound on the acoustic and it got Western quick. That turned it from a song I didn't think was even going to make the cut for this next album into one of my favorite songs on the project."
Randy Rogers Band—"Fast Car"
To celebrate 20 years as a group, the Randy Rogers Band is releasing their ninth studio album with "Fast Car" serving as the focus track. "I bet you drive a fast car / I bet you drove your daddy crazy," Randy Rogers sings. "Probably been to Bonnaroo / and that tattoo ain't the only one you've got."
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness—"Skywriting"
Prepare to take flight on the indie artist's new song complete with the sounds of a pounding piano and an irresistible beat. "When I think about the act of skywriting, it really is a perfect metaphor, not just for creating but for living," Andrew said. "We danced around the studio, made each other laugh and wrote a song about the wonderful magic trick of existence. Now you see it, now you don't."
Becca Bowen—"Home"
The self-described "country Barbie" is ready to give fans the feels with her new song and video. "The song captures the story of a woman feeling unsettled and alone although she is in a relationship," Becca shared. "We shot the video in Tennessee, a beautiful spot called Beech Grove Historic Venue; it was a very simple setting to tie in with the theme of loneliness that she is feeling. The wooded areas and mountains really helped capture the solitude that I was wanting to convey, and I felt totally in my element being outdoors."
Switchfoot—"California Christmas"
It may not even be Halloween, but it's never too early to get in the festive holiday spirit. Switchfoot is bringing sunny nostalgia to winter time with vivid imagery of the holidays in California including Jacuzzis, swimsuits, 85 degree weather, palm trees and more. All we want for Christmas is more of this!
Happy listening!