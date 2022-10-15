Bravo Announces Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan's Simple Life-Style Spin-Off

Pack your bags, Bravoholics! The network has announced details for Welcome to Crappie Lake, a spin-off starring Real Housewives stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. Get them here!

Bravo fans, we've got some Crappie news.

On Oct. 15, the network officially announced plans for Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, starring Real Housewives of New York City fan favorites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan.

Premiering in 2023, the show will follow Luann and Sonja as they travel to the town of Benton, Ill., (pop: roughly 7,000) as they attempt to invigorate and makeover their humble surroundings.

"It's a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel," the network teased. "At the request of the mayor, they take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit. From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show, Luann and Sonja have their work cut out for them as they embrace their new temporary home."

We can only hope Benton, Ill. likes cabaret.

"Whether searching for the town's famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks," Bravo continued, "one thing is for certain—with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow."

If the show sounds a little familiar, you're not entirely wrong. Welcome to Crappie Lake has strong Simple Life vibes, which found Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in similarly precarious small town situations and aired from 2003 to 2007.

Only time will tell how much knowledge Luann and Sonja have about Walmart.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

