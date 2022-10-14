Zoë Kravitz Reflects on Her "Ups and Downs" With Social Media

Zoë Kravitz recently shared her thoughts on social media, reflecting on why she's sometimes an "impulsive" poster when it comes to Instagram. Here's what she said.

By Daisy Maldonado Oct 14, 2022 9:57 PMTags
Zoë KravitzCelebrities
Watch: Why Zoe Kravitz Was "Drawn" to BF Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is learning to think before she posts.

The Batman star has historically not been afraid to get candid on social media, whether it's sharing her honest feelings about Hulu canceling her show High Fidelity in 2020 or weighing in on the 2022 Oscars altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith. Now, she's reflecting on using social media and how it can often do more harm than good.

"I didn't really sit and think about [using Instagram to call out Hulu for canceling High Fidelity], which is sometimes my problem," she said in an interview with Elle. "I'm a very impulsive person. That's one of the problems with social media in general."

She added, "You can just do something without thinking."

read
17 Stars Share Beauty Tips & Go-To Products: Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Kravitz & More

Although Kravitz admitted that there is "good things" that comes with the ability to openly share your unfiltered thoughts, she added that "we're also living in a time where it's good to be thoughtful about what you say."

She also pointed out that the internet's impact can be both incredibly uplifting and detrimental, admitting that it's probably affected her in both ways.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

2

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Untangling All of the Divorce Rumors

3

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

"Social media is a big experiment that we're all participating in, and to pretend like we understand it is a joke," she told Elle. "I have had my ups and downs with it. I'm sure it's helped my career in some ways, but I also think it's hurt it."

Kravitz, noted that specifically, as an actor social media can have some downfalls, saying that, "it's difficult because I think we give too much information [about ourselves] and it makes it difficult for us to disappear into roles."

She continued, "The actors that I grew up loving and watching, I didn't know anything about them. That's part of what made them so interesting."

The Big Little Lies actress previously spoke out about her relationship with social media, when sharing regrets giving her thoughts on the Oscars incident. (Following the event, she shared a photo of herself at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty where she wrote, "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show – where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.")

"I have very complicated feelings around it," she told WSJ Magazine in August. "I wish I had handled that differently. And that's OK."

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

2

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Untangling All of the Divorce Rumors

3

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

4

Influencer Oli London Shares He’s Detransitioning Back to Male

5

Emily Ratajkowski Confirms Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Rumors

Latest News

Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien Welcome Baby No. 2

Sports Commentator Mixes Up Pitcher Shane Bieber With Justin Bieber

Bravo Teases Details From New Dating Show Love Without Borders

Influencer Oli London Shares He’s Detransitioning Back to Male

The MixtapE! Presents Blink-182, Louis Tomlinson and More Music Musts

Gigi Hadid Confesses She Has "Imposter Syndrome" as a Fashion Founder

The Best Deals on Packable Jackets for Confusing Fall Weather