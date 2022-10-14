Zoë Kravitz Reflects on "Ups and Downs" With Social Media and Why It's "Hurt" Her Career

Zoë Kravitz is learning to think before she posts.
The Batman star has historically not been afraid to get candid on social media, whether it's sharing her honest feelings about Hulu canceling her show High Fidelity in 2020 or weighing in on the 2022 Oscars altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith. Now, she's reflecting on using social media and how it can often do more harm than good.
"I didn't really sit and think about [using Instagram to call out Hulu for canceling High Fidelity], which is sometimes my problem," she said in an interview with Elle. "I'm a very impulsive person. That's one of the problems with social media in general."
She added, "You can just do something without thinking."
Although Kravitz admitted that there is "good things" that comes with the ability to openly share your unfiltered thoughts, she added that "we're also living in a time where it's good to be thoughtful about what you say."
She also pointed out that the internet's impact can be both incredibly uplifting and detrimental, admitting that it's probably affected her in both ways.
"Social media is a big experiment that we're all participating in, and to pretend like we understand it is a joke," she told Elle. "I have had my ups and downs with it. I'm sure it's helped my career in some ways, but I also think it's hurt it."
Kravitz, noted that specifically, as an actor social media can have some downfalls, saying that, "it's difficult because I think we give too much information [about ourselves] and it makes it difficult for us to disappear into roles."
She continued, "The actors that I grew up loving and watching, I didn't know anything about them. That's part of what made them so interesting."
The Big Little Lies actress previously spoke out about her relationship with social media, when sharing regrets giving her thoughts on the Oscars incident. (Following the event, she shared a photo of herself at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty where she wrote, "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show – where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.")
"I have very complicated feelings around it," she told WSJ Magazine in August. "I wish I had handled that differently. And that's OK."