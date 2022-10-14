Shaun White Hilariously Trolls Girlfriend Nina Dobrev’s Degrassi Scene

Watch : Nina Dobrev Shares Birthday Message to BF Shaun White

Whatever it takes, we know you can make it through... this hilarious video.

Shaun White had an epic reaction to his girlfriend Nina Dobrev's Aug. 14 TikTok video, which saw her reacting to the Degrassi:The Next Generation scene where her character Mia Jones tried out for the cheer squad. In a goofy TikTok of his own, the snowboarder trolled the Vampire Diaries alum.

The Oct. 13 video, which is a duet with Nina's, starts with Shaun watching along while eating a pita wrap. However, then he start's following along with Mia cheering, "Get up on your feet," which involves pushing his chair back and busting out his best cheer moves to the words, "Go Panthers!"

His skills don't stop there as the Olympic medalist kicks up his legs exactly like Nina did on the show. Feeling proud of his reenactment of Degrassi's new cheer member, Shaun gives a smile to the camera and nods along as cheer captain Manny Santos (Cassie Steele) tells an excited Mia, "Welcome to the squad."

Nina titled her original video, "Panthers 4eva," while her man wrote, "on your feet! clap your F-ing hands for the panthers!!!"