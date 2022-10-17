What’s in Karrueche Tran’s Bag? A $4 Beauty Product Plus 17 Other Super Relatable Must-Haves

We interviewed Karrueche Tran because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We caught up with Karrueche Tran, host of the new fashion competition show Upcycle Nation, to see what items she keeps on-hand to get her through a busy day of filming.
"You can never have enough products," says Karrueche. "You can never have enough lip products. You can never moisturize enough. So I just always make sure that I have everything that I need."
From a nasal spray she uses to fight allergies to all the lip products she needs to keep her pout moisturized and looking great, Karrueche's must-have products are super relatable.
We also feel the need to be prepared to combat an allergy strike or dry skin, especially in fall and winter. And Karrueche's love for lip products? We feel that on another level. "I'm usually the one that has at least five different lipglosses," says the fashion show host. "And they're usually in the same pinkish, nude-ish tone."
The best part of our conversation with Karrueche? She shared a hilarious addition to her bag from a fun night out. "I have a bunch of ones because I went to the strip club recently," says the actress and model. "I left with a few extra dollars. I wasn't working myself, but, yeah, fun times."
Scroll below for Karrueche's favorite lip glosses, allergy tips, tech must-haves and more and Stream Upcycle Nation Wednesday, November 2nd on Fuse+.
Sun Bum SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Lip Balm | Vegan and Reef Friendly (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Natural Lip Care with UVA/UVB Protection | .15 oz
"You gotta wear your sunscreen," says Karrueche. She makes sure to even keep her lips protected with this Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm that's just $4.
Urban Decay Vice Plumping Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Balm - 9 Shades Available - Plump & Moisturize Lips - Vegan Formula with Hyaluronic Acid & Shea Butter - Los Feliz, 0.2 fl oz
This Urban Decay lipgloss and the Charlotte Tilbury lipgloss below are Karrueche's favorite lipglosses to have on-hand. Take inspiration from Karrueche's go-to beauty look for just $20.
Lip Lustre
"I'm usually the one that has at least five different lipglosses, and they're usually in the same pinkish, nude-ish tone," says the Upcycle Nation host. This Charlotte Tilbury lipgloss is one of Karrueche's favorites, and it's just $22.
Jouer Cosmetics Essential Lip Enhancer Balm
Karrueche says this lip enhancer is a mix between a chapstick and a gloss, so you can moisturize your lips while looking your best.
Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment - Long-lasting Moisture to Soothe Dry Chapped Lips - .35 fl. oz. Tube
"Always gotta stay hydrated," says Karrueche. What better way to keep your lips moisturized than with Aquaphor's lip repair ointment? This product that's in Karrueche's bag is just $5.
ROUGE COCO BAUME Hydrating Conditioning Lip Balm
Karrueche also loves this Chanel Conditioning Lip Balm because "again, gotta stay moisturized," she says.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
We can't live without our favorite music, and it seems like Karrueche can't either, as she carries her Airpods around with her in her bag.
Bic Classic Full Size Lighter Maxi Full Size 5 Pack
Karrueche likes to carry a lighter in her bag. If you're in need of one too, you can get 5 for just $9 on Amazon.
Good Girl Gone Bad by KILIAN
If you've ever wondered what Karrueche smells like, she likes to keep Good Girl Gone Bad by Kilian on-hand. She likes to keep it in a travel case so she can carry it with her in her bag without worrying whether it will break or spill.
2x Vicks Inhaler for Nasal Congestion Cold Allergy Blocked Nose Fast Relief
"My allergies are the worst and my nose always gets clogged," says Karrueche. She carries this $4 nasal spray as "a little backup incase I get stuffy."
Kleenex Facial Tissues, 10 ct, 3 Pack
"I have tissue because, again, my allergies are crazy," says the model and actress. With fall here and winter on its way, we could all use some tissues in our bags.
Simi Haze Beauty Super Slick Mini Lip Balm
Karrueche pulls out yet another lip product, calling it "another good 'ole moisturizer" because, according to the Upcycle Nation host, "you can never moisturize enough."
EXTRA Polar Ice Sugarfree Gum, 15 Sticks (Pack of 10)
Karrueche always has gum on-hand because "you always gotta keep your breath fresh," she says.
EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray, 2 Ounces,Travel Size, French Lavender, Plant Derived Alcohol with Pure Essential Oils, 99% Effective Against Germs (Pack of 6)
With flu season on its way, we can't be too careful when it come to sanitation. Karrueche says she carries this "hand sanitizer because that is a must" in her bag.
Tatcha Japanese Blotting Papers
"We gotta pat down so we're not looking greasy," says Karrueche who uses these Tatcha Japanese Blotting Papers to fight an excess shine.
NIVEA Creme Body, Face and Hand Moisturizing Cream, 13.5 Oz Tin
"I'm always washing my hands and I hate dry and cracked fingers and hands," says Karrueche. "So I always keep this on deck."
Tampax Pearl Plastic Tampons, Multipack, Light/Regular/Super Absorbency, Unscented, 47 Count
"I have a tampon because you never know when you're going to start your period," says Karrueche. Stock up and stay prepared with these tampons from Amazon.