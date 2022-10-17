What’s in Karrueche Tran’s Bag? A $4 Beauty Product Plus 17 Other Super Relatable Must-Haves

We interviewed Karrueche Tran because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We caught up with Karrueche Tran, host of the new fashion competition show Upcycle Nation, to see what items she keeps on-hand to get her through a busy day of filming.

"You can never have enough products," says Karrueche. "You can never have enough lip products. You can never moisturize enough. So I just always make sure that I have everything that I need."

From a nasal spray she uses to fight allergies to all the lip products she needs to keep her pout moisturized and looking great, Karrueche's must-have products are super relatable.

We also feel the need to be prepared to combat an allergy strike or dry skin, especially in fall and winter. And Karrueche's love for lip products? We feel that on another level. "I'm usually the one that has at least five different lipglosses," says the fashion show host. "And they're usually in the same pinkish, nude-ish tone."

The best part of our conversation with Karrueche? She shared a hilarious addition to her bag from a fun night out. "I have a bunch of ones because I went to the strip club recently," says the actress and model. "I left with a few extra dollars. I wasn't working myself, but, yeah, fun times."

Scroll below for Karrueche's favorite lip glosses, allergy tips, tech must-haves and more and Stream Upcycle Nation Wednesday, November 2nd on Fuse+.