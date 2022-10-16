Under $30 Holiday Decorating Products Amazon Shoppers Swear By

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're not a seasoned holiday decorating aficionado, chances are that the upcoming months bring upon some unwanted decor-related stress. If you tend to shy away from decorating for this very reason, E! and some trusty Amazon reviewers are here to save the season.
This guide compiles some of the most functional and fun holiday decorations and products, all under $30. From all the Command hooks and strips you could need to decorative vases and candle holders that are totally on brand for the fall, read on to stock up on all the affordable Amazon finds to make holiday decorating so much easier.
Command Outdoor Light Clips
Nothing screams the holidays quite like hanging up some holiday-inspired lights around your home. To make the process easier, get these Command Outdoor Light Clips for just under $10. They have over 27,000 five-star ratings, so you know you can count on these light clips to make the decorating process so much easier.
DearHouse 2 Pack Fall Garland Maple Leaf
Garland is an easy way to add some festivity in an understated way to your home decorations. You can get this fall-inspired garland and decorate your staircase, fireplace mantel and more.
7 Quart Clear Storage Latch Box/Bins
Do not overlook storage bins when it comes to decorating. Having all your holiday decorations in an organized space makes the decorating process so much smoother, so you're not left wondering where you put that one set of candleholders years ago. Get these six-count bins for under $30.
Simeitol Taper Candle Holder Set of 6
Candle holders are a chic way to decorate any space during the holiday season. You can use this set of six candleholders in a festive gold color to spruce up your dining room table and elevate your hosting skills.
Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks
If you're hanging up any wall decorations, painting or wreaths during the holiday season, you'll need hooks that won't scrape your walls or leave behind any residue. Get these Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks for $11 to make the decorating process smooth and mess-free.
Hairui Lighted Maple Leaf Branches
These lighted maple leaf branches are so pretty, you'll want to use them year-round. You can use this $17 chic decorative piece in a clear vase to don on any table or over your fireplace mantel
Diahom Pumpkin Decor 12pcs
The time to go overboard with the pumpkin decorations is now! Get these cute felt pumpkin decorations and place them all around your home for maximum fall vibes.
Holiday Joy - 20 Clear Tie-It-All Decoration Hangers
There's nothing more annoying than having a cute holiday decor setup and having it be ruined by visible hooks or tacks. You can solve that problem with these clear Tie-It-All Decoration Hangers that secure your lights, garland and more for just $7.
HaokHome 93244-1 Fall Decor Vintage Peel and Stick Wallpaper
A fun, temporary way to decorate your home for the fall season is this $23 pumpkin print wallpaper. The peel and stick method makes the wallpaper super easy to use.
13 x 72 Inch Fall Farmhouse Cotton Linen Table Runner With Handcraft Tassel
This rustic table runner is understated in its design but also exudes autumnal vibes, so you can use it for multiple upcoming holiday dinners. It's currently on sale for $15, with over 1,000 five-star ratings.
Abbittar Ceramic Vase Set of 3
Vase sets are an easy way to make any room feel put together, and this fall inspired set of three ceramic vases is perfect for the fall season. The silhouette of the vases are cute enough to be used on their own or filled with flowers.
Command Ceiling Hooks
Whether you're hanging lights, garland, snowflake cutouts or anything in between, these powerful and damage-free Command ceiling adhesives will keep your decorations in place without ruining your ceiling paint.
