Anne Hathaway Has Another Devil Wears Prada Fashion Moment

Watch : Anne Hathaway REACTS to Her Devil Wears Prada Moment at NYFW

Anne Hathaway's latest head-turning look would totally be featured in Runway magazine.

For one, the actress had another real-life Devil Wears Prada moment after being spotted in a fabulous outfit while attending a press event in New York City. During her Oct. 12 outing, Anne made a style statement in chic workwear attire.

The Princess Diaries star dressed in a black-and-white oversized blazer by Christopher John Rogers that featured a bold triangular pattern. She paired the eye-catching coat with a collared white Valentino minidress, sheer brown pantyhose from Wolford and coordinating Isabel Marant knee-high boots. All in all, the A-lister's ensemble was giving Andy Sachs vibes.

And that wasn't Anne's only swoon-worthy outfit of the day. While attending the Armageddon Time screening at the New York Film Festival, she dazzled from head-to-toe in a silver beaded Valentino design.

In recent years, the 39-year-old has taken a fun and fierce approach to fashion. Last month she told Vogue why she wasn't holding back with her wardrobe anymore.