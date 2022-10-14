Step up Your Holiday Gift Giving With Personalized Picks From Kris Jenner

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're in a holiday gifting rut, let Kris Jenner help you out. The reality TV icon partnered with Shutterfly to curate her top gift picks with an emphasis on personalized and unique items. The Kardashians star explained in a press release, "I am constantly surrounded by family and making new memories all the time, it is so important for me to be able to have a way to easily capture, save and share these moments, and Shutterfly makes that happen."

Kris elaborated, "Not only are they great with photos but they also make it so easy to make memorable gifts for your loved ones or add personal touches to your Holiday decor and entertaining." Her curated Shutterfly picks include cozy fleece blankets, mugs, ornaments, water bottles, puzzles, and modern photo albums.