Step up Your Holiday Gift Giving With Personalized Picks From Kris Jenner

If you're in a holiday gifting rut, let Kris Jenner help you out. The reality TV icon partnered with Shutterfly to curate her top gift picks with an emphasis on personalized and unique items. The Kardashians star explained in a press release, "I am constantly surrounded by family and making new memories all the time, it is so important for me to be able to have a way to easily capture, save and share these moments, and Shutterfly makes that happen."
Kris elaborated, "Not only are they great with photos but they also make it so easy to make memorable gifts for your loved ones or add personal touches to your Holiday decor and entertaining." Her curated Shutterfly picks include cozy fleece blankets, mugs, ornaments, water bottles, puzzles, and modern photo albums.
Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Card Picks
Kris shared, "I love how easy it is to create a card that feels just like you. Plus, Shutterfly will even mail your cards for you! How's that for a time-saving trick?"
Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Ornament Picks
Make holiday decorating even more personal with one of these photo ornaments from Kris' curated collection.
Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Album Picks
These are not your typical photo albums. These can be as personalized as you want with many easy-to-use templates and themes.
Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Blanket Picks
Get a blanket that's just as sentimental as it is comfortable. There are so many great photo-adorned blankets to choose from.
Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Mug Picks
Start your morning with a sip of your favorite beverage from one of these personalized mugs.
Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Tote Picks
You can never have too many tote bags. Personalize yours with your name, initials, or even a favorite quote.
Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Calendar Picks
Keep track of important dates with one of these photo-adorned calendars.
Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Puzzle Picks
Spend some family time putting together a puzzle based on your favorite photos.
