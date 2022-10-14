Get Your First Look at Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci in Peacock's Bupkis

Watch : Martha Stewart Is Ready to Get the Scoop on Pete Davidson

The Bupkis era is upon us.

On Oct. 14, Peacock released the first image of Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci from the upcoming series Bupkis, a half-hour comedy based on a "heightened, fictionalized version" of Davidson's life.

In the newly-released image, Davidson and Pesci—who is set to play the Saturday Night Live alum's grandfather—are seen sitting together on a boat, both decked out in sunglasses and staring at something in the distance while Pesci holds an iPad.

The series, which recently started production, marks just the second television role ever for the Academy Award-winning Pesci, and his first since 1985's short-lived detective comedy Half Nelson. In addition to Davidson and Pesci, Sopranos alum Edie Falco also stars as Davidson's mother.

Getting the notoriously private and selective Goodfellas actor to agree to appear in the show was no easy feat, a source exclusively told E! News in August, and Davidson "even traveled out to LA several times to meet him about the role."