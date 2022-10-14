Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72: Daniel Radcliffe and More Harry Potter Stars Pay Tribute

Daniel Radcliffe: "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up, I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and lovely man."

Emma Watson: "Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had, but most of all he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense it made sense that he played a giant—he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise to do it in your name and memory. Know how much l adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione."

James Phelps: "I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said 'Enjoy it, you'll be great.' Thank you for that x"

Oliver Phelps: "November 2001 - Leicester Square, London. 'Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car!' Robbie Coltrane when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x"

Bonnie Wright: "Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid's warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set. A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family. Rest In Peace."

David Thewlis: "The richest, mightiest and most mischievous laughter on set was all big Robbie's fault. You are forever loved, dear man, and will be sorely missed."

Warwick Davis: "I was saddened to learn that fellow #HarryPotter cast member, Robbie Coltrane died today. Always jovial, he brought warmth, light and laughter to any set he walked on to. RIP Robbie, Beloved Giant of comedy."

Wizarding World Official: "We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed."