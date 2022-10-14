RHONJ's Joe Gorga Shares Update on Feud With Teresa Giudice and Possible Reconciliation

You know what they say: time heals all wounds. And The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Gorga certainly hopes that's the case when it comes to his ongoing feud with sister Teresa Giudice.
Two months after he and wife Melissa Gorga skipped out on Teresa's Aug. 6 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, Joe got candid about his hopes for the future of their relationship exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 14.
Asked by E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes which RHONJ star is the "most likely to hold a grudge," Joe answered, "Teresa." And after bringing up their drama, Erin asked the star, "Is there room for reconciliation in your heart?"
"Well, there's always room," Joe revealed. "What can I say, I love my sister. I really do."
He continued, "I feel like we went back to when we first got on the show. And we're older now, and it shouldn't be this way, and it saddens me. It really does. And at the point I am in my life, at my age, I don't want this. I really don't want this. So, it's not a good situation."
As for what it would take to get them to reconcile? Joe simply responded, "I don't know."
RHONJ fans know that Teresa and Joe have had a rocky relationship ever since he and Melissa officially joined the Bravo series on season three in 2011. But things really took a turn for the worse at the season 12 reunion in May, during which Joe stormed off the set after Teresa called him a "bitch boy."
That drama seemingly carried over into the upcoming season 13, as Joe and Melissa revealed they skipped out on Teresa's wedding because of an argument during filming.
While Joe is unsure of what's in store for their family's future, Teresa's outlook on things isn't quite as hopeful. When asked if she thinks they will make amends one day, Teresa exclusively told E! News on Sept. 13, "No, no, no, that's really it. That's it."
Hear Joe and fellow RHONJ husband Joe Benigno answer more "most likely to" questions in the full clip above.
