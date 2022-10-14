Dwayne Johnson's Story of His Kids' "Terrifying" Pranks Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Dwayne Johnson's kids may act fast, but their pranks leave him anything but furious.
The actor—who shares daughter Simone, 21, with his ex Dany Garcia and has kids Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian—recently shared that his little ones get a kick out of practical jokes, of which he is usually the target.
"It is terrifying to me," he revealed during his Oct. 13 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So, we play their favorite game. It's called, 'Daddy, close your eyes.' And what comes after that is whatever comes."
The Jungle Cruise alum is often showing off the results of his daughters' shenanigans on social media, which have included the girls drawing on Johnson's face with a marker (with The Rock noting he had to lay in bed for 25 minutes while they finished sketching a unibrow, mustache and goatee) and having a water balloon popped over his head at 7:00 a.m.
However, Johnson doesn't get angry over the high jinks. "Only a fool would continue to fall for this kinda torture," the Moana star wrote on Instagram Oct. 2 alongside footage from the water balloon trick, "(but man, that joyous belly laugh from her is intoxicating, so I'll happily be the fool during these little girl years)."
After all, Johnson knows his kids won't be little forever. "When they're this age—and you guys know out there—like, I'm in it 'cause you've only got a finite amount of time," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "So I'm girl dad all the way. ‘Daddy close your eyes'—I'm doing it. I'm in."
Of course, this should come as no surprise to Johnson's fans. After all, in addition to the pranks, the Jumanji actor often shares sweet daddy-daughter moments online, including tea parties and fishing trips with his girls.
While Johnson loves anything his kids are up to, they're also big fans of his. In fact, Johnson told E! News how his children reacted to his new movie Black Adam.
"Oh, they love Black Adam. They really do—especially my little girls," he said at San Diego Comic-Con in July. "I have a 6 and a 4-year-old. And because I'm very responsible, I show them the very graphic, violent trailer, which they love ‘cause it's my DNA. But no, they can't wait for Black Adam."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).