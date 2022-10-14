Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post After Adam Levine DM Scandal

Watch : Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal

Behati Prinsloo's latest pic is making fans wonder.

The star returned to social media for the first time since her husband Adam Levine's DM scandal with a biting throwback. In the Oct. 15 snap shared to her Instagram Stories, Behati's sticking her tongue out and flipping off the camera while walking on a Victoria's Secret runway.

The model has been quiet on social media since Adam denied having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh on Sept. 19. One day prior, Sumner said in a pair of TikToks that she and the Maroon 5 frontman had a yearlong affair, and that he told her his marriage to Behati was over.

While the singer denied that a physical affair happened, he confessed to texting with other women in a "flirtatious manner" in a Sept. 19 message on his Instagram stories. In his statement, Adam also admitted that he "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

These allegations came just days after Behati—who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, with Adam—announced she was expecting the couple's third child in a Sept. 15 Instagram post.