Go Behind the Scenes of BravoCon 2022

From Kathy Hilton's conga line with Teresa Giudice to your favorite Real Housewives stars and more, see every reality TV star and celebrity attending BravoCon 2022 in NYC.

By Brett Malec Oct 14, 2022 6:42 PMTags
TVReality TVReal HousewivesBravoTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesNBCUKathy Hilton
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time

Bravolebrities and Bravoholics unite!

BravoCon 2022 is officially in full swing with over 100 of the network's biggest stars descending on the Javits Center in New York City for three days of fun, photo ops, breaking Bravo news, shopping experiences, meet and greets and more.

The annual fan event—which runs from Friday, Oct. 14, to Sunday, Oct. 16—brings together the casts of hit reality TV series like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Shahs of Sunset, Below Deck and stars (past and present) from The Real Housewives franchise.

Festivities kicked off last night with the DIRECTV Wives Night Out event on Oct. 13, where The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsKathy Hilton led a conga line with The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose. Talk about a party!

Meanwhile, Housewives stars Garcelle Beauvais, Joe Gorga, Sutton Stracke, Vicki Gunvalson, Crystal Kung Minkoff and so many more hit the opening day red carpet earlier today looking fab and ready to mingle with fans.

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

And that's not even counting all the BTS photos and videos Bravolebs have been posting on Instagram as they take over NYC, like RHOSLC's Meredith Marks and Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Stanbury, who have been hanging out all over town.

See every star attending BravoCon 2022 below.

DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Kathy Hilton, Ashley Darby, Teresa Giudice & Whitney Rose
DIRECTV BravoCon
Kathy Hilton
T BAR
Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Fessler & Jackie Goldschneider
DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Teresa Giudice
Instagram
Josh Flagg, Brad Goreski, Kyle Richards & Teddi Mellencamp
DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Madison LeCroy
Instagram
Meredith Marks, Sara al Madani, Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks, Meredith Marks & Caroline Stanbury
DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Whitney Rose, Teresa Giudice, Ashley Darby & Kathy Hilton
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Joe Gorga
DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Ashley Darby
DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Kathy Hilton
Instagram
Meredith Marks & Caroline Stanbury
DIRECTV/Rhodes Creative Group
Clare Crawley

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

2
Exclusive

How Kathy Hilton Will Handle Seeing Lisa Rinna at BravoCon 2022

3

Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

4

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

5

Emily Ratajkowski Weighs in on Her Taste in Men

Latest News

Go Behind the Scenes of BravoCon 2022

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Skintight Dress With Travis Barker's Boxers

Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved His Family From Hollywood to Nevada

How Harry Potter's Late Robbie Coltrane Will Remember Hagrid

Kylie Jenner Wears the Ultimate LBD for Date Night With Travis Scott

Anne Hathaway Says Stress Led to Her Missing Out on “Great Moments”

Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley Teases Dream Wedding After Engagement