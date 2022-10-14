Go Behind the Scenes of BravoCon 2022

Watch : Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time

Bravolebrities and Bravoholics unite!

BravoCon 2022 is officially in full swing with over 100 of the network's biggest stars descending on the Javits Center in New York City for three days of fun, photo ops, breaking Bravo news, shopping experiences, meet and greets and more.

The annual fan event—which runs from Friday, Oct. 14, to Sunday, Oct. 16—brings together the casts of hit reality TV series like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Shahs of Sunset, Below Deck and stars (past and present) from The Real Housewives franchise.

Festivities kicked off last night with the DIRECTV Wives Night Out event on Oct. 13, where The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton led a conga line with The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose. Talk about a party!

Meanwhile, Housewives stars Garcelle Beauvais, Joe Gorga, Sutton Stracke, Vicki Gunvalson, Crystal Kung Minkoff and so many more hit the opening day red carpet earlier today looking fab and ready to mingle with fans.