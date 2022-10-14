Kourtney Kardashian Pairs Her Skintight Dress With Travis Barker's Underwear

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body"

Kourtney Kardashian's latest head-turning look included a cheeky accessory.

Rather than steal her husband Travis Barker's cozy T-shirts or jackets, The Kardashians star revealed that she borrowed his boxers instead. While promoting the upcoming third season of her family's Hulu series, Kourtney paired the Blink-182 drummer's underwear with her skintight dress.

The millennial pink Boohoo design, a piece from her curated collection with the brand, featured a simple curve-hugging silhouette that included a turtleneck collar, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. When the Poosh founder turned around, however, the dress featured a sexy low-back detail that was held together with silver heart chains.

Despite how fitted Kourtney's look was, Travis' black undies were surprisingly undetectable.

Kourtney also posted a snap of herself in the ensemble to Instagram, with a shot of herself kicking her foot into the air on Oct. 13. The candid snapshot gave followers a brief glimpse into Travis' boxers.