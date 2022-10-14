Kourtney Kardashian Pairs Her Skintight Dress With Travis Barker's Underwear

Kourtney Kardashian's latest head-turning look included a cheeky accessory.
Rather than steal her husband Travis Barker's cozy T-shirts or jackets, The Kardashians star revealed that she borrowed his boxers instead. While promoting the upcoming third season of her family's Hulu series, Kourtney paired the Blink-182 drummer's underwear with her skintight dress.
The millennial pink Boohoo design, a piece from her curated collection with the brand, featured a simple curve-hugging silhouette that included a turtleneck collar, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. When the Poosh founder turned around, however, the dress featured a sexy low-back detail that was held together with silver heart chains.
Despite how fitted Kourtney's look was, Travis' black undies were surprisingly undetectable.
Kourtney also posted a snap of herself in the ensemble to Instagram, with a shot of herself kicking her foot into the air on Oct. 13. The candid snapshot gave followers a brief glimpse into Travis' boxers.
The 43-year-old also raided Travis' sock drawer, wearing a pair of black and gold Vetements to complete her look.
Over the years, Kourtney has proven she's a style chameleon, dressing in everything from daring see-through designs to twinning with her rockstar husband in edgy punk outfits.
According to the reality TV star, part of the reason her fashion has evolved is that she's embracing her new curves.
"My body has changed, but it was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on," she said about the effects of IVF treatments on the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians. "It's taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes."
As she put it, "My ass is amazing."
"I'm so into my thicker body," the Lemme founder shared. "I looked at photos of my body when I was so skinny. It is cringey...I used to always say this: When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy."
Kourtney said having a supportive husband has also boosted her confidence.
"It's helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now," she said. "I mean, every day, Travis is like, ‘You're perfect.' If I make one complaint, he's like, ‘You're perfect. You're so fine… You've never been better.'"