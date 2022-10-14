Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved His Family From Hollywood to Nevada

In a recent interview, Mark Wahlberg shared that he moved from Hollywood to Nevada with his wife, Rhea, and their children. Find out why the actor said the relocation made sense for his family.

Mark Wahlberg is putting his family first.

The Father Stu actor recently opened up about how he balances work and family life with his wife, Rhea Durham, and their four children: Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 12.

"That is the biggest challenge," he said during an Oct. 11 interview with The Talk. "Every free moment that I have, I'm at home."

Mark, 51, revealed that he made the decision to move his family to Nevada from Hollywood so they could all have a chance at enjoying life within a different location.

"I want to be able to work from home," he continued. "I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I've only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

As the Ted star explained, "To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us."

Mark Wahlberg's Best Roles

This past spring, Mark placed his lavish Beverly Hills estate on the market for a whopping $87.5 million, according to Architectural Digest. The 30,500-square-foot home sits on a 6.2-acre land parcel and has 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms. 

The mansion also comes complete with a skate park, tennis court, home theater, wine cellar, five-hole golf course, resort-like grotto pool and a separate guest house.

Though California once had the Wahlbergs' hearts, their new home in Nevada is only a state away.

"We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lot of opportunity here," Mark told The Talk. "I'm really excited about the future."

