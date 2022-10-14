How Harry Potter's Robbie Coltrane Honored Hagrid's Legacy Months Before His Death

The magic and memories of Robbie Coltrane will live on forever.
The Harry Potter actor, who portrayed Hagrid in the movie franchise, passed away on Oct. 14 at the age of 72. And as the tributes begin pouring in online, many remembered a clip from a recent HBO Max project.
Earlier this year, Coltrane participated in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special where he reflected on his role.
"The legacy of the movies is, I suspect, that my children's generation will show them to their children," he said. "So you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easy. I'll not be here, sadly, but... Hagrid will, yes."
It's that positive spirt that stars like Daniel Radcliffe will remember most about the actor. Soon after the news was confirmed that Coltrane had passed away, Radcliffe paid tribute to his former co-star.
"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," he said in a statement to E! News. "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up."
Radcliffe added, "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."
While Coltrane's cause of death has yet to be revealed, his agent Belinda Wright celebrated his life both on and off screen when first confirming his death.
"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client," Wright said in part. "As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."
Wright added, "He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years."