How Harry Potter's Robbie Coltrane Honored Hagrid's Legacy Months Before His Death

The magic and memories of Robbie Coltrane will live on forever.

The Harry Potter actor, who portrayed Hagrid in the movie franchise, passed away on Oct. 14 at the age of 72. And as the tributes begin pouring in online, many remembered a clip from a recent HBO Max project.

Earlier this year, Coltrane participated in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special where he reflected on his role.

"The legacy of the movies is, I suspect, that my children's generation will show them to their children," he said. "So you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easy. I'll not be here, sadly, but... Hagrid will, yes."

It's that positive spirt that stars like Daniel Radcliffe will remember most about the actor. Soon after the news was confirmed that Coltrane had passed away, Radcliffe paid tribute to his former co-star.